‘Allegri doesn’t think Kulusevski reads the game well enough for Juventus’

Former Lazio boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that doubts surround Dejan Kulusevski at Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri unconvinced by his suitability in the side when without possession.

The Bianconeri have had a troubled start to the Serie A season despite comfortably beating Malmo in their Champions League opener, and the promising Swedish winger may be forced to look elsewhere if he cannot win Allegri over.

“Someone told me yesterday that Allegri thinks that Kulusevski can’t read the game good enough,” Eriksson told The Italian Football Podcast. “I don’t know what that meant but obviously the coach sees something that makes him not trust him 100%.

“But with the talent Kulusevski has, he can do things on his own. So, it is very strange that he doesn’t start every game.

“I don’t think he should leave Juve now, but if this goes on all season, and that he’s sitting on the bench, then I think he should leave.

“Also, at his age, with his talent, also for the Swedish national team, he needs to play regularly, he has to play a lot. If not, he won’t become the great player we hope he will become.”

Having been dethroned last season, Juventus are desperate to get back on top of the Serie A table. Their start under Massimiliano Allegri, though, has left a lot to be desired.

“When Juventus are not top of the table then something is wrong,” Eriksson said. “Juventus is a club that must win. If they don’t win the league they must win the Coppa Italia or do very well in Europe. Something for sure is wrong, but I don’t know what. To answer that you have to be living with them, and see them train, and so on.

“But this is not normal for Juventus, and I can imagine that inside the club, that this is not good enough for the Agnelli family.”

Eriksson continued to look at Juventus’ rivals in pursuit of the Scudetto this season and had Jose Mourinho’s Roma put to him as possible contenders.

“I was surprised that Mourinho took Roma,” Eriksson added. “Normally he takes clubs that can for sure win titles, I’m not sure Roma are good enough to win the Scudetto, I could be wrong.

“I think Mourinho will do well his first and second year, as usual, then we will see what happens. That’s the story normally with Mourinho. I’m quite sure that the players will like him, especially the first [couple of] years. It’s been like that everywhere he has been.

“If someone can do something very positive during these first years at Roma, it is Mourinho. But I’m not sure that Roma or Lazio can compete with AC Milan and Inter for the Scudetto.”