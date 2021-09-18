Allegri puts pressure on Pioli: The game is more important for AC Milan

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash between AC Milan and Juventus, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri has turned the focus towards the away side, claiming that the match is of more importance to the Rossoneri.

Milan has started the season in fine form, winning all three of their games so far in Serie A, while Juventus have struggled. The Bianconeri have earned just one point from a possible nine available, losing to both Empoli and Napoli while also giving up a two-goal advantage to Udinese on the opening day of the season.

“Juventus versus Milan is always one of the most important, if not the most important match in Serie A,” Allegri told the press.

“We have to play well as we only have one point, we are improving and that gives us hope for tomorrow’s game, which I think is more important for Milan than Juventus.”

When looking at the Scudetto race, Allegri believes that there isn’t one single team in Serie A who can run away with the title.

“In my opinion there isn’t one team who can dominate the league,” Allegri continued.

“Teams lose, then recover very quickly. We have to continue to recover the ground we have lost at the start. We need balance and the desire to become the best.

“Juventus must play to win titles, not games. You can win lots of games, but there is only one Scudetto. In the end consistency will shine through and the best team will win [the title].”