Allegri to ring the changes ahead of Turin derby

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will turn to his second string for Serie A‘s Derby della Mole on Saturday, after his side overcame a tough midweek Champions League test against Chelsea.

The Bianconeri saw off the reigning European champions thanks to a single Federico Chiesa goal, but we’re pegged back in their half for most of the game as they struggled to contain the Blues.

For that reason, Allegri will rotate his squad for Saturday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, bringing in the likes of Moise Kean, Matteo De Sciglio, and Weston McKennie from the start, according to Tuttosport.

Juventus are still without Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, to name but a couple, and go into the game having won their last two league outings against Spezia and Sampdoria.

The last time Torino ran out victorious in the derby was way back in April 2015 when goals from Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella gave them a 2-1 home win.