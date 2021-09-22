Juventus’ Arthur involved in car crash

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo will be cursing his luck after being involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning, leading to a smashed-up Ferrari.

Thankfully, the Brazilian midfielder didn’t, nor did any others involved, suffer serious injury but the sidelined playmaker, 25, will be bemoaning his lack of luck both on and off the pitch.

The Bianconeri player was actually on his way to a medical appointment in order to check the progress of his recuperation after an operation that he’d undergone last month when the incident occurred.

Arthur was said not to be at fault for the crash and did no further damage to his already-injured right leg.

The midfielder hasn’t played for Juventus since May and is targeting an October comeback if all goes to plan.

Juventus face Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday.