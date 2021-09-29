Atalanta edge past Young Boys

Atalanta gained a vital three points in the Champions League by beating Young Boys 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium.

Neither side looked particularly menacing during the match but Matteo Pessina’s tap-in gave Atalanta the lead in the second half, and Young Boys had no answer.

Atalanta started the stronger and they took the lead after 16 minutes through an own goal, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

It took until the 67th minute for the Italian side to take the lead. Duvan Zapata showed determination to get into the area and he fired it across the six-yard box where Pessina was waiting to poke it into the roof of the net for his first Champions League goal.

Young Boys were extremely organised and resolute throughout the game and still maintained a threat in attack. Spaces did begin to open up for La Dea towards the end though.

This was Atalanta’s first-ever Champions League match at the Gewiss Stadium in front of fans.