Atalanta player ratings: Pessina scores in narrow win

Atalanta got their first win of the Champions League campaign by beating Young Boys 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium.

It was not a vintage attacking display from Gian Piero Gasperini’s side but Matteo Pessina’s second-half goal was enough to secure an incredibly three points.

Their next match in the tournament will be against Manchester United.



Musso 6; Djimsiti 6, Demiral 6, Toloi 6.5; Gosens N/A (11′ Maehle 5.5), Freuler 6.5, De Roon 6, Zappacosta 6.5 (89′ Pezzella N/A); Pessina 7 (75′ Pasalic N/A), Malinovskyi 6 (75′ Muriel 6.5); Zapata 6.5.

Player of the match – Matteo Pessina

There were no obvious stand out performers for Atalanta as it was a very attritional game of football, but Matteo Pessina was positive throughout and did well to stretch and poke Duvan Zapata’s pass into the roof of the net.

He was just about to be substituted by Gasperini before scoring the goal, so was given another 10 minutes on the pitch before the change was made.