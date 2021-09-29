Atalanta player ratings: Pessina scores in narrow win

Atalanta player ratings: Pessina scores in narrow win
Date: 29th September 2021 at 8:46pm
Written by:

got their first win of the campaign by beating Young Boys 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium.

It was not a vintage attacking display from Gian Piero Gasperini’s side but Matteo Pessina’s second-half goal was enough to secure an incredibly three points.

Their next match in the tournament will be against Manchester United.

Musso 6; Djimsiti 6, Demiral 6, Toloi 6.5; Gosens N/A (11′ Maehle 5.5), Freuler 6.5, De Roon 6, Zappacosta 6.5 (89′ Pezzella N/A); Pessina 7 (75′ Pasalic N/A), Malinovskyi 6 (75′ Muriel 6.5); Zapata 6.5.

Player of the match –

There were no obvious stand out performers for as it was a very attritional game of football, but was positive throughout and did well to stretch and poke Duvan Zapata’s pass into the roof of the net.

He was just about to be substituted by Gasperini before scoring the goal, so was given another 10 minutes on the pitch before the change was made.

 

