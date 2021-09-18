Atalanta scrape past Salernitana

It was just about as ugly a win as is possible, but Atalanta left Salerno on Saturday night with three Serie A points in the bag after scraping a 1-0 win away to Salernitana.

Duvan Zapata got the game’s only goal deep into the second half after being teed up by Josip Ilicic, and Davide Zappacosta missed a huge late chance to seal the points, but La Dea were fortunate to avoid defeat in Campania.

Salernitana had chances of their own and hit the woodwork twice, making Juan Musso work in the Atalanta goal as well.

Atalanta now have seven points from their four games, while Salernitana sit rock bottom and yet to collect a point.