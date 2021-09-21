Atalanta see off Sassuolo

First half goals saw Atalanta secure a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Serie A on Tuesday.

Atalanta raced into an early lead as Robin Gosens put them ahead after just three minutes, tucking home at the back post from a Ruslan Malinovskyi cross. Davide Zappacosta extended the advantage further late in the first half, after a wonderful team move allowed Duvan Zapata to release him for a low finish.

However, Sassuolo halved the deficit on the stroke of half time through Domenico Berardi, as the Italian international cut in from the right and drilled in a powerful low effort from range.

La Dea were comfortable after the break and limited the visitors to few clear chances, with Giacomo Raspadori seeing a rare opportunity at goal. Atalanta were well worth their victory, and move into fourth place.