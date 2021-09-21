Atalanta see off Sassuolo

Atalanta see off Sassuolo
Date: 21st September 2021 at 10:38pm
Written by:

First half goals saw secure a 2-1 victory over at the Stadio Atleti d’Italia in Serie A on Tuesday.

raced into an early lead as put them ahead after just three minutes, tucking home at the back post from a Ruslan Malinovskyi cross. extended the advantage further late in the first half, after a wonderful team move allowed to release him for a low finish.

However, halved the deficit on the stroke of half time through Domenico Berardi, as the Italian international cut in from the right and drilled in a powerful low effort from range.

La Dea were comfortable after the break and limited the visitors to few clear chances, with seeing a rare opportunity at goal. were well worth their victory, and move into fourth place.

 

