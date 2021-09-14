Atalanta strike late to deny Villarreal

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 14th September 2021 at 10:55pm
Atalanta and shared the points on Matchday 1 of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign as they drew 2-2 in an entertaining Group F encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica in on Tuesday night, with netting a crucial late equaliser.

La Dea took an early lead when showed his strength to hold the ball up and lay off to to fire low past Geronimo Rulli, but despite a string of saves from Musso, conceded a 39th-minute equaliser from Manu Trigueros, who capitalised on a loose ball to finish.

However, despite Zapata striking the crossbar on 53 minutes, the second period was more subdued, until the side made Atalanta pay for losing possession with Arnaut Danjuma firing home on 73 minutes. The side regained their composure, though, and rewarded when Gosens drifted into the box finish from close range eight minutes from time.

substitute Francis Coquelin was sent off late on but the hosts nearly snatched victory, only for Musso to perform more heroics in injury-time.

Atalanta welcome to Bergamo in two weeks’ time.

 

