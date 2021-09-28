How to watch Atalanta v Young Boys in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Atalanta know that they’ll need to take three points as they host Young Boys in the Champions League this Wednesday evening in a tough group that includes both Europa League champions Villarreal and Manchester United.

The Swiss side managed to secure a shock win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s United in their opening game, while Atalanta could only draw in Spain against Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

When does Atalanta v Young Boys start?

Atalanta host Young Boys in a historic Champions League game in Bergamo, with fans able to attend at the Gewiss Stadium. Kick off on Wednesday, September 29, is set for 18:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:45

Eastern Time: 12:45

Pacific Time: 09:45

Where can I watch Atalanta v Young Boys in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Atalanta v Young Boys in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Atalanta v Young Boys on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Atalanta v Young Boys in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Atalanta v Young Boys on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Atalanta v Young Boys in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Atalanta v Young Boys Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.