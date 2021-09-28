Atletico Madrid player ratings: Griezmann sparks comeback

Atletico Madrid scored two late goals to overcome AC Milan and earn a 2-1 victory in the Champions League at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

Trailing to an early Rafael Leao goal, the Spanish champions were unable to take advantage of Franck Kessie’s red card until Antoine Griezmann netted his first goal since returning this summer with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

Amidst some desperate defending, Milan’s Pierre Kalulu handled in the box deep into stoppage time, giving Luis Suarez the chance to win it from the spot, and the Uruguayan duly obliged.

Player ratings:

Oblak 6; Trippier 5.5 (’35 Joao Felix 6), Felipe 6.5, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 6 (’46 Renan Lodi 6.5); Llorente 6.5, Kondogbia 7 (’64 Lemar 6.5), Koke 6 (’60 Griezmann 7), Carrasco 5.5 (’46 De Paul 6); Correa 5.5, Suarez 6

Player of the match: Antoine Griezmann

In a display with few stand out performances, the French forward made the difference when he came off the bench by firing Atletico level with a wonderfully-taken volley. Having scored his first goal since returning from Barcelona, he was involved in the build-up for the penalty.