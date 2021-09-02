Bakayoko chose AC Milan return for ‘stability’

New AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been discussing his desire to spend a period of time at just one club after a series of loan moves throughout his career, including a number in Serie A.

Since joining Chelsea from Monaco in 2017, Bakayoko has had four different loan spells including the latest move to Milan. It will be his second spell with the Rossoneri but this time it is a two-year loan with an option for Milan to buy the player at the end of the two years.

The French midfielder made 31 appearances during his first spell at Milan in 2018/19 and now is hoping to help the side push for a Scudetto win.

Speaking of his unstable career to date during a press conference, as reported by TMW, Bakayoko said: “I have reached a point in my career where I would like stability. I have had nine years on loan at this point and I wish I could stop. I think Milan is the perfect club for me and for which I would like to play for a few more years.”

The 27-year-old clearly feels that Milan are better placed as a club now to challenge for major honours than they were when he first pulled on the famous black and red shirt.

“From the first moment I arrived, I saw many changes in the training centre,” Bakayoko explained, “to make the preparation work even more effective. The club has grown a lot, I’m happy to be here with my new teammates.”