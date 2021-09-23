Balotelli makes Turkish headlines with controversial celebration

Mario Balotelli wasted no time in making the headlines in Turkey by causing a stir with a controversial goal celebration for his new club, Adana Demispor.

The Turkish outfit – managed by fellow Italian Vincenzo Montella – were 3-0 down away at Besiktas, when Montella called on Balotelli from the bench after 67 minutes.

The Azzurri striker took just 12 minutes to net his second goal for the club, taking the score to 3-2, before running over to his opposing manager, Sergen Yalcin, and celebrating right in front of him in an unsavoury manner.

The celebration involved Balotelli tapping his head several times in a gesture that enraged the home fans. The reason being that Yalcin had called Balotelli ‘brainless’ way back in 2013, and clearly he hadn’t forgotten.

The 31-year-old striker still had time to tee up a perfect assist for teammate Britt Assombaloga, who fired home a 97th minute equaliser to tie the game at three apiece.