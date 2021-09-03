Brozovic wants higher Inter wage than Calhanoglu

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is demanding that the club pay him more than they currently give to new signing, Hakan Calhanoglu, despite the latter’s excellent start to life with the Nerazzurri.

The Croatian midfielder has just one year left on his Inter contract which is why the club have been working hard to tie him down to a new deal to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

He currently earns just over €4 million a year at Inter, but is asking for an increase to €5.5 million. This is because when Turkish attacker Hakan Calhanoglu signed on a free transfer from Milan this summer, he was offered €5 million a year.

Given his reliable and long-term service to the Nerazzurri, Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Brozovic feels he should be earning more money than Calhanoglu is.

Inter’s troublesome financial position has made negotiations extremely hard but it is believed that they will pay the player what he requests.