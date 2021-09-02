Bulgaria hold record-equalling Italy

Date: 2nd September 2021 at 10:41pm
maintained their unbeaten start to qualification for the as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria at Florence’s on Thursday.

A goal from Federico Chiesa helped the Azzurri equal Spain’s world record 35-match unbeaten streak, but Roberto Mancini’s side were left frustrated in their first match since winning Euro 2020.

raced into the lead as Chiesa’s slaloming run saw an attempted one-two deflect back into his path, and he made no mistake with an accurate low strike. Yet, Bulgaria were level just before half-time as Kiril Despedov led a rapid counterattack and teed up striker for a sweeping finish.

The Azzurri dominated the second half and Chiesa and Immobile came close, whilst goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev produced a fine save to deny the latter. However, the European champions were unable to break through a determined Bulgarian backline and find a winner.

 

