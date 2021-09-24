Calhanoglu: I will celebrate against AC Milan

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has said that he would celebrate if he scored against former club AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina in Serie A this season.

The Turkish international left the Rossoneri after four seasons, joining the Nerazzurri on a free transfer in the summer, and he will face his former club for the first time in November.

“In Milan, the derby is another thing altogether compared to other cities,” Calhanoglu told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“I know the AC Milan defenders, like so they know me. I will have to think about how to help my teammates.

“If I score, will I celebrate? I will like always.”

Despite his declarations, Calhanoglu is still on good speaking terms with his former teammates at AC Milan.

“I spent four good years at Milan, I have many friends there,” he said. “There were tough times too, but the last two seasons have been better.

“Inter is a good team: I chose to come here because I like to face new challenges.”