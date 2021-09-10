Caputo: Goals have no age limit, I’m at Sampdoria to settle

Ciccio Caputo is out to prove that age is just a number as he settles at Sampdoria. The 34-year-old striker made the move to play in Liguria from Sassuolo in the summer, and is keen to show that he’s not done banging in goals in Serie A just yet.

Caputo will likely form a strike partnership with Fabio Quagliarella, 38, thus making the experienced duo one of the oldest in the world of football with a combined age of 72, although the goal-getter believes it doesn’t matter.

“Goals don’t have an age limit,” Caputo told Il Secolo XIX. “I’m here to lay down some roots.”

“There are places that make you feel welcome from the off and make you feel at, home. President [Massimo] Ferrero’s enthusiasm struck me right away.

“At my age, I’m here to settle down, so I can’t wait to have a proper look around the city [Genoa] and get to know the place,” Caputo concluded.

The Blucerchiati forward managed 11 goals in 19 Serie A starts for I Neroverdi last season, so will be hoping to reproduce similar form for his new club.