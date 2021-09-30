Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku falls short

Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku were unable to stop Juventus on Wednesday night, with the Premier League side falling to a surprise 1-0 defeat at the Allianz Stadium.

The two met in the Champions League group having each won their respective openers, but it was Federico Chiesa and Juventus who had the better of things on the night and the Italian scored the game’s only goal in the second half.

Chelsea player ratings v Juventus

Mendy 6; Christensen 5.5 (75′ Barkley 6), Rudiger 4.5, Thiago Silva 6; Azpilicueta 5, Jorginho 5.5 (63′ Chalobah 5), Marcos Alonso 5.5 (46′ Chilwell 5.5); Havertz 5.5, Ziyech 5 (62′ Hudson-Odoi 5.5); Lukaku 5.