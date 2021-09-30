Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku falls short

Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku falls short
Conor Clancy Date: 30th September 2021 at 3:11am
Written by:

and were unable to stop Juventus on Wednesday night, with the side falling to a surprise 1-0 defeat at the Allianz Stadium.

The two met in the group having each won their respective openers, but it was Federico Chiesa and Juventus who had the better of things on the night and the Italian scored the game’s only goal in the second half.

Chelsea v Juventus

Mendy 6; Christensen 5.5 (75′ Barkley 6), Rudiger 4.5, Thiago Silva 6; Azpilicueta 5, 5.5 (63′ Chalobah 5), 5.5 (46′ Chilwell 5.5); Havertz 5.5, Ziyech 5 (62′ Hudson-Odoi 5.5); Lukaku 5.

 

Related articles