Chiellini: I hope Jorginho wins the Ballon d’Or

Italy and Juventus’ Giorgio Chiellini has thrown his support behind International teammate Jorginho to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Brazil-born Italy international enjoyed a remarkable 2020/21 season, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and then the European Championship with Italy. To top that off, he helped the Blues to win the European Super Cup as well, and could yet add the UEFA Nations League to his 2021 trophy collection.

“I hope he wins the Ballon d’Or because he’s a friend and I’ll feel that award is as much mine as an Italian,” Chiellini said ahead of taking on Jorginho’s Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“He was key to our setup and we won a lot of games because of him. I’ve always considered Jorginho to be a great player after the first two training sessions we had together, but he has evolved under [Roberto] Mancini.”