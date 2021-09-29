Chiellini: I hope Jorginho wins the Ballon d’Or

Conor Clancy Date: 29th September 2021 at 1:48pm
and Juventus’ has thrown his support behind International teammate to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The -born international enjoyed a remarkable 2020/21 season, winning the with Chelsea and then the with Italy. To top that off, he helped the Blues to win the European Super Cup as well, and could yet add the UEFA Nations League to his 2021 trophy collection.

“I hope he wins the Ballon d’Or because he’s a friend and I’ll feel that award is as much mine as an Italian,” Chiellini said ahead of taking on ’s Chelsea in the on Wednesday.

“He was key to our setup and we won a lot of games because of him. I’ve always considered to be a great player after the first two training sessions we had together, but he has evolved under [Roberto] Mancini.”

 

