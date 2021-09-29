Chiesa fires Juventus past Chelsea

Juventus clinched a huge Champions League win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, seeing off the European champions with a 1-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.

The only goal of the night came courtesy of Italy’s Federico Chiesa, who scored just 11 seconds after the second half got underway, shocking Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

Federico Bernardeschi was the architect, slipping Chiesa through on the left and allowing the former Fiorentina star to get the game’s only goal.

Juventus now lead the group on six points, with Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg on three apiece.