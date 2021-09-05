Chiesa: Italy goal was emotional but I want to win

Federico Chiesa was jubilant when he scored for Italy against Bulgaria in Florence on Thursday evening but he lamented the inability to secure the victory after both sides drew 1-1 in their Group C World Cup qualifier.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring against the Bulgarians, but Atanas Iliev equalised before for half-time for the away side, and the Azzurri play Switzerland on Sunday in Basel in their following qualifier.

“We didn’t bring home the three points ahead of Sunday, which would have made us calmer,” Chiesa told RAI Sport.

“We have to go to Switzerland playing as we know. Tonight we showed that we have great ideas and great play. The emotion for the goal was strong but I want to win and today we didn’t.

“We have to think about winning with our game and we already think about Switzerland. The first of the season is always the most difficult, even last year we drew with Bosnia. We then proved that the results would come.”

Italy sit on top of Group C with 10 points after four games.