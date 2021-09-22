Chiesa Sparks Juventus Comeback at Spezia

At the fifth time of trying this season, Juventus won in Serie A, with a narrow 3-2 victory over Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday night reigniting hopes they can still reclaim the title lost to Inter last term.

A slow paced first half was enlivened on 28 minutes when Adrien Rabiot knocked down a long ball to Moise Kean, who drilled a low shot past a helpless Jeroen Zoet in the Aquilotti goal. However, moments later, Emmanuel Gyasi drifted in from the left wing to send a powerful effort looping over Wojciech Szczesny to equalise.

Things got worse for the Bianconeri shortly after the break, when Spezia striker Janis Antiste drove through on goal and fired the hosts ahead with the help of a slight deflection. With 20 minutes to go, though, a determined Federico Chiesa wriggled his way through a congested penalty area and poke the ball past Zoet to make it 2-2.

With the Aquilotti struggling to contain a newly determined Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt then fired the visitors into the lead once more, after Spezia failed to clear a corner from Paulo Dybala. The Old Lady continued to look vulnerable in defence, though, and could have conceded a late equaliser had Szczesny not smoothed a close range strike from Giulio Maggiore.