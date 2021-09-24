‘Cristiano Ronaldo covered Juventus problems’

Juventus legend Marco Tardelli was critical of the Bianconeri despite their 3-2 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday evening and claimed that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo papered over the cracks.

The 36-year-old has returned to Manchester United, while La Vecchia Signora tactician Massimiliano Allegri, who has returned for a second spell with the club, and has only secured one Serie A win so far.

“I would define it as a beautiful crisis,” Tardelli said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“You cannot understand what Juve are at the moment, even against Spezia they made a beastly effort and did not solve the problems.

“Allegri is working on a team that he has found, it’s not like he made it, on the contrary something like 30-40 goals have been taken away from him.

“There are one or two men missing in midfield, one in defense, there is a lot of personality missing that Ronaldo had, even with his goals who knew how to hide the problems.

“It’s not that they were not there, he hid them.”