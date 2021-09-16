De Laurentiis supportive of Super League idea

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has once again opened up the debate about a new kind of European Super League by stating how he thinks it’ll come back around.

The Partenopei owner has given his thoughts on what would be a new ‘€10 million European tournament’, just as football fans were beginning to forget that the proposal had ever been made.

“It’s a project worth €10 million for European football”, De Laurentiis said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “We’ve got to reduce the number of games and the dimensions of our domestic leagues.

“On top of that, we’ll create a type of European competition with a democratic entry system, based on how the teams do in their own national leagues.”

The 72-year-old businessman clearly believes in the project that was surrounded by much controversy at the start of the year, but perhaps with a less meritocratic approach as club owners continue to look for alternatives to the UEFA Champions League.