El Shaarawy stunner gives Roma last-gasp win over Sassuolo

Stephan El Shaarawy curled a magnificent stoppage-time goal to give Roma a 2-1 win over Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday.

A thrilling encounter looked to be heading for a draw, after Sassuolo’s Filip Djuricic had cancelled out a first half Bryan Cristante goal from a clever Lorenzo Pellegrini freekick.

After both sides had hit the post and Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio had twice rescued his side with huge saves, El Shaarawy stepped off the bench and bent in a wonderful effort off the inside of the far post in stoppage time to send Roma top.

Yet, Sassuolo looked to have incredibly grabbed an equaliser with the final kick of the game as Gianluca Scamacca brought the ball down and rifled in a stunning shot, only to be disallowed for offside.