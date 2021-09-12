El Shaarawy stunner gives Roma last-gasp win over Sassuolo

Date: 12th September 2021 at 10:44pm


curled a magnificent stoppage-time goal to give a 2-1 win over at the in Serie A on Sunday.

A thrilling encounter looked to be heading for a draw, after Sassuolo’s had cancelled out a first half goal from a clever freekick.

After both sides had hit the post and goalkeeper had twice rescued his side with huge saves, El Shaarawy stepped off the bench and bent in a wonderful effort off the inside of the far post in stoppage time to send Roma top.

Yet, looked to have incredibly grabbed an equaliser with the final kick of the game as Gianluca Scamacca brought the ball down and rifled in a stunning shot, only to be disallowed for offside.

 

