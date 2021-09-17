Fabian Ruiz: This is only the beginning for Napoli

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz was content with the result and the performance of his team after the Partenopei drew 2-2 with Leicester in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Foxes went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, but the Neapolitans completed a comeback and earned a point after Victor Osimhen found the back of the net twice.

“Great comeback and first point in the Europa League, but this is only the start of a path that we want to be as long as possible,” Fabian said on Twitter.

“We will work to earn the three points in the next match but now our minds are on the league.”

Napoli and Leicester City are equal in second in Group C after their draw while Polish side Legia Warsaw are on top after they defeated Spartak Moscow 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Partenopei travel away to Udinese for their next Serie A match on Monday evening.