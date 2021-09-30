Ferrero tells Sampdoria players they ‘can beat anyone, you’re all amazing’

Sampdoria’s unpopular owner Massimo Ferrero has told his team they “can beat anyone” ahead of their Serie A game with Udinese on Sunday afternoon.

The Blucerchiati chairman is well-known for being somewhat different to other Serie A club owners when it comes to forming opinions and giving his thoughts on proceedings, in general, but he believes that his team can take on the very best.

“I’ve built an amazing team,” Fererro told the squad in a scheduled meeting at Il Doria’s Bogliasco training ground, as reported by Il Secolo XIX. “You’re all great. You can beat anyone. However, don’t repeat the same mistakes that you all made in the last two games”.

The games that Ferrero was referring to were his team’s 3-2 and 4-0 defeats at the hands of Juventus and Napoli respectively, at a meeting in which he also announced a deal to expand their abovementioned training ground by adding more facilities in the near future.

Sampdoria presently sit in 15th place in the Serie A standings, having won just once in their opening six outings.