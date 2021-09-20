How to watch Fiorentina v Inter in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter hope to continue where they left off at the weekend when they face Fiorentina in Serie A at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri demolished Bologna 6-1 last time out and are unbeaten in the league, as Simone Inzaghi’s side make a strong start to their Scudetto defence.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are just a point behind their visitors and will be seeking a fourth win from five games under coach Vincenzo Italiano.

When does Fiorentina v Inter start?

Inter make the journey to Florence for an evening clash on Tuesday, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 03:45 (Wednesday)

The Nerazzurri have the chance to move clear at the top of the Serie A table with a win, ahead of the other fixtures in Round Five later in the week.

Where can I watch Fiorentina v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Fiorentina v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Fiorentina v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Fiorentina v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Fiorentina v Inter clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Fiorentina v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Fiorentina v Inter match on Wednesday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.