Serie A LIVE – Fiorentina v Inter: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Inter travel to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A on Tuesday to face Fiorentina, with both sides looking to build on their impressive form.

The Nerazzurri thrashed Bologna 6-1 at the weekend and are unbeaten in the league under Simone Inzaghi, as they defend their Scudetto.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have put an opening weekend reverse against Roma behind them to notch up three straight wins.

Serie A LIVE – Fiorentina v Inter – Probable line-ups

Denzel Dumfries is expected to retain his place at wing-back for Inter after starring against Bologna, whilst Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez may continue in attack. Fiorentina turn to Dusan Vlahovic for goals, whilst they will be hoping former AC Milan pair Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Saponara can threaten.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Amrabat; Callejon, Vlahovic, Saponara.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko.

Where can I watch Fiorentina v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

