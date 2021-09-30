Fiorentina present Vlahovic with ‘take it or leave it’ offer

Dusan Vlahovic has been told to ‘take it or leave it’ with regards to his Fiorentina contract offer as club president Rocco Commisso grows ever more impatient with Serie A‘s most promising forward.

The 21-year-old Serbian striker has started this season as he ended the last, by banging in goals, with four in the opening six games for La Viola, but that’s not enough for Commisso to stay silent and simply watch the show go on.

The fact that Vlahovic is stalling on the offer has led the Fiorentina chairman to lose his patience with the player and his agent, and now he’s called for them to take action in the form of crunch talks.

The first thing that is needed is for Vlahovic to make a decision and stick to it, and the second is for his agent, Darko Ristic, to present himself in Florence and sign the contract, according to La Nazione.

If those two things fail to happen then the deal will be forgotten and the club and player will part ways at the next possible opportunity.