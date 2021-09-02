Giroud tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giroud, having scored twice in Milan’s Serie A win over Cagliari at the weekend, is now in isolation and is doing well. The relevant health authorities have been notified.

Milan have stated that, since the game against Cagliari, Giroud has not had any close contact with any other member of the squad and they are therefore hopeful that no other player has had the virus passed on to them.

Stefano Pioli has, as a result, been presented with a problem. The Rossoneri face Lazio in Serie A on September 12, so the Frenchman is in a race against time to recover. Otherwise, Pioli may have to risk Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s fitness.

Pietro Pellegri or Rafael Leao are alternatives to lead the line against the Biancocelesti.