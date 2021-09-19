Hellas Verona stun Roma

Igor Tudor made a dream start as Hellas Verona coach, as his side inflicted a first defeat on Roma this season with a 3-2 victory in Serie A on Sunday.

A quiet first half saw Roma take the lead on the half-hour mark, as Lorenzo Pellegrini met a deflected Rick Karsdorp cross with a wonderful backheeled flick to find the bottom corner.

Yet within minutes of the restart, Verona were level as Rui Patricio parried a Gianluca Caprari shot into the path of Barak to finish. Moments later, the hosts were ahead, with Caprari breaking into the box and rifling in across the goalkeeper.

A thrilling second half saw Roma draw level shortly before the hour mark via an Ivan Ilic own goal, as he turned a Pellegrini cross in with Tammy Abraham waiting to finish. Incredibly, Verona were ahead again just minutes later as Davide Faraoni rifled in a stunning effort with the outside of his boot via the crossbar.