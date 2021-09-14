How to watch Liverpool v AC Milan in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan will want to carry their impressive Serie A form into Europe this season, starting with their Champions League season debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Rossoneri are back in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2013/14 and will be hoping that they can get off to a good start and put themselves in a good position to qualify for the post-Christmas knockout rounds.

When does Liverpool v AC Milan start?

AC Milan fans will no doubt hope for a similar outcome to that of the 2007 Champions League final, and they’ll be able to tune in on Wednesday evening with kick off set for 21:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

Liverpool, for their part, will hope that the result is more similar to that of the 2005 Champions League final, when they inflicted one of Milan’s most painful ever nights upon the Rossoneri.

Where can I watch Liverpool v AC Milan in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Liverpool v AC Milan in the USA LIVE?

How to follow Liverpool v AC Milan in the UK LIVE?

How to follow Liverpool v AC Milan in Australia LIVE?

