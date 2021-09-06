‘Inter and AC Milan are ahead of Juventus’

Vito Doria Date: 6th September 2021 at 10:15am
Written by:

Former Juventus and midfielder has said that and are more likely to win the title than the Bianconeri.

The 55-year-old played for La Vecchia Signora from 1993 until 1999 and he believes that the Milanese giants have stronger squads than his former club.

“Today I see Inter, and Juve in that order as the favourites,” Di Livio said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then it will be necessary to see who will be better at forming a team.

“The Milanese have strengthened more than everyone else, which means now they have more quality than the others. Then and Napoli, which had little to improve, and a step below them are the Roman ones.”

Juventus have failed to win their first two fixtures in the 2021/22 season but Di Livio is confident that the return of as coach will bring positive results soon.

“The team stumbled upon two surprising results, above all the defeat at home against Empoli,” he said.

“There is work to be done, to improve the condition and to find the right solution. But Allegri is an experienced coach and ready to overcome this scenario.”

 

