Inter and Atalanta starlets named on Golden Boy shortlist

The European Golden Boy award has entered a vital stage after being narrowed down to 40 candidates, with Atalanta’s Roberto Piccoli and Inter’s Martin Satriano still in contention.

The award is given by journalists for the most impressive young footballer – under the age of 21 – in a calendar year and was created by Tuttosport in 2003.

Now, 22 European newspaper publishers from across Europe will allow their top sports journalists to cast their eyes over the list that includes Piccoli and Satriano, as well as Sampdoria’s young Dutchman, Mohamed Ihattaren.

Other than the three Serie A representatives, this year’s list contains some highly impressive names as the likes of Barcelona’s Pedri and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood have been chosen among the final 40.

Last year’s winner was none other than Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and previous winners include Isco, Alexandre Pato, Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Italy’s Mario Balotelli in 2010.