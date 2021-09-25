Serie A LIVE – Inter v Atalanta: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are likely to face their most stern test yet as they host Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The Serie A champions have enjoyed a good start to life under their new boss and in the post-Antonio Conte era, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s La Dea could post more problems than the other domestic sides they’ve met so far.

Serie A LIVE – Inter v Atalanta – Probable line-ups

Inter will be expecting to be playing catch-up with cross-city rivals AC Milan by the time they kick off on Saturday, with the Rossoneri playing earlier in the day at Spezia. As such, Inzaghi and his players will know what they need to do.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko.

Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina, Malinovskyi; Zapata.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have started to find their feet this season after a shaky start. They beat Sassuolo last time out, with Marten de Roon’s return from suspension adding strength to their midfield.

Inter v Atalanta – Match Stats

This will be the 121st Serie A match between Inter and Atalanta; Inter have 64 wins and 24 defeats in their 120 meetings so far (D32).

Inter have lost just one of their last nine Serie A games against Atalanta (W4 D4), keeping a clean sheet in five of these matches.

Atalanta have lost five of the last seven Serie A away matches against Inter (D2).

Inter haven’t lost against Atalanta in either of the last two Serie A seasons (W2 D2); the defending Italian champions are the only team that Atalanta have faced without winning in this time in the Italian top flight.

Inter have won more home league games in 2021 than any other side in Europe’s big five leagues (14), scoring 46 goals at an average of 3.3 per match in those wins.

After their wins against Torino and Salernitana, Atalanta could start a Serie A season with wins in each of their first three away matches of a campaign for the second time in their history, after doing so in 2019/20.

Should they win, Atalanta would have four wins in six matches this season, which would equal their best such total from their first six Serie A matchdays of a campaign, which they have achieved on five occasions.

Stefan de Vrij could make his 100th Serie A appearance for Inter, and in doing so he would become the fifth player of to reach this milestone for the club since the start of 2018/19 (his debut season with the team), after Samir Handanovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martínez and Milan Skriniar.

Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni made his Serie A debut for Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini, when Atalanta beat Sampdoria 1-0 in January 2017.

Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic scored his first Serie A goal against Inter in September 2010 for Palermo.

Where can I watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Atalanta fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Atalanta clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Atalanta match on Sunday morning on beIN Sports 3, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.