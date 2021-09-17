Serie A LIVE – Inter v Bologna: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will be looking to move on from their Champions League disappointment as they host Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

The champions welcome the Rossoblu to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza keen to forget their late loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday, but Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men won’t be making their lives easy.

Serie A LIVE – Inter v Bologna – Probable line-ups

Inzaghi is likely to go full-strength this weekend, despite Inter having played on Wednesday and with a midweek round of Serie A to come, during which the Nerazzurri travel to take on Fiorentina.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Dimarco; Lautaro, Correa.

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi, Hickey; Dominguez, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic.

Inter v Bologna – Match stats

Inter won both games last season against Bologna; the last time the Nerazzurri collected three consecutive wins in Serie A against the Emiliani was in 2010, under Jose Mourinho.

Bologna have won four of their last nine Serie A away matches against Inter (D2, L3). Since 2011/12, only Juventus (five) have picked up more wins at the Meazza against the Nerazzurri than the Emiliani (four).

Bologna have scored in each of their last 10 league away games at Inter (14 goals in total). They are the Serie A side with the longest open streak with at least one goal at the Meazza against the Nerazzurri since 2010/11.

Inter have won their last 17 home league games; only three teams in Serie A history have embarked on a longer winning run on home soil – Torino (21) in 1948, Milan (19) in 1950 and Juventus (25) in 2014 and in 2017 (33).

Inter have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight Serie A matches. The last time they went on a longer such streak was in February 2007 (10 in that case).

Since the beginning of last season (2020/21), Federico Dimarco has scored six goals in Serie A (five with Verona and one with Inter): among defenders, only Gosens (11), Hakimi (eight) and Theo Hernandez (seven) have found the net on more occasions during this period across the big five European leagues.

Where can I watch Inter v Bologna in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile, in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Bologna fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Bologna game on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Bologna clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.