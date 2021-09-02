Inter ease financial woes with record-breaking transfer window

Inter fans may be able to sleep a little sounder after the club managed to ease their debt worries by setting a Serie A record for profit in a single transfer window.

The club’s owners, the Suning Group, have reportedly managed to pull the club into €700 million worth of debt due to goings-on in their native China, but the Nerazzurri’s off-field work has brought much-needed relief over the summer.

The sales of Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Matteo Politano amassed around €190 million in total which, when taking into account payouts to the likes of former coach Antonio Conte, sees Inter go into September with profits of €124.5 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The new Serie A record was also possible due to the release of high-earning players such as Radja Nainggolan, whereas the situation regarding Christian Eriksen is another entirely.

The Danish midfielder’s €7.5 million net wages are being covered by FIFA’s insurance policy after his life-threatening incident at EURO 2020.

It remains to be seen whether the Dane will play for the club again and in the meantime is said to be enjoying time away with his family.