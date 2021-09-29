Inter have the right blend

Inter stumbled in their second Champions League match of the 2021/22 campaign, managing just a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, marking yet another disappointing result in Europe.

The Italian champions didn’t manage to hit the levels that they have shown this Serie A season especially with the cutting edge they have had in most matches.

Inzaghi style on Conte’s foundations



Simone Inzaghi has come in and immediately put his mark on this Inter squad with the style of play he wants. Favouring a more patient buildup to previous manager Antonio Conte, he has made this Inter side more attractive to watch and, more often than not, free-scoring as the possession-based style aids the talented attacking players creating them more opportunities.

The new style Inzaghi is implementing is refreshing, free-flowing and exciting but this squad has the foundations of the last two seasons with Antonio Conte very much still in their DNA – the determination to do what it takes to secure the result, to be resilient if you do not see much of the possession and to keep compact as a team was one of the major reasons they became Serie A champions last season.

The Right Blend



Having the ability and experience of using those two styles of play could ultimately become an incredible mix that is and will make Inter a very tough team to beat.

Formation-wise, nothing has changed as both Inazghi and Conte used 3-5-2. Conte just prefers a more solid foundation and to break quickly on the counterattack whereas Inzaghi likes to build all the way up the pitch.

They have the ability to do both sides of the game very well and adapt to what the match is demanding, if you let them have possession they will happily take it and attack at will to create opportunities. If they are having an off-night offensively, like against Shakhtar, they have the solid defensive foundations to fall back on to make sure a subpar performance does not result in defeat.

Their Champions League campaign may not have had the best start, but Inter are still a force to be reckoned with in both Serie A and Europe this season.