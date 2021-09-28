Inter held to draw by Shakhtar

A below par Inter drew 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Donbass Arena on matchday two of the Champions League.

Inter who struggled to leave a footprint on the game now have one point from their first two Champions League games.

The Ukranian side dominated possession throughout the game occasionally allowing Inter the odd counter attack in which one Nicolo Barella struck the crossbar with a curling effort.

Inter left it late with two very good opportunities, when Joaquin Correa and Milan Skriniar were denied by two fantastic saves by veteran goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Simone Inzaghi will take the point but will no doubt be disappointed with the level of performance