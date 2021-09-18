Inter hit six in Bologna thumping

Inter got back on the right track after two winless games as they earned a comfortable 6-1 win over Bologna at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A on Saturday.

Strikers Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko put their name on the scoresheet and helped the Biscione become the most prolific side in Serie A, overcoming the finishing issues that had cost them against Sampdoria and Real Madrid.

The Nerazzurri went ahead after six minutes, when a quick and lethal counter-attack saw Denzel Dumfries sprint down the right flank, before finding Lautaro Martinez with a precise cross which allowed the Argentine to easily bag the opener from close range.

The visitors managed to sting Samir Handanovic gloves through Roberto Soriano, but Inter proved the most clinical side this time round by doubling their lead with a Milan Skriniar’s header following a Federico Dimarco corner.

Nicol0 Barella made the most of a defective clearance to add a third before the break, earning his side a carefree second-half.

However, the hosts didn’t slow down despite a three-goal lead, as their pressure on the Rossoblu continued and eventually led to a fourth netted by Matias Vecino, who did well to slot home following Dimarco’s second assist of the afternoon.

Dzeko then took the spotlight by netting two in the space of five minutes as the visitors’ defence seemed to crumble under the blows of an inspired home side. A few minutes from time, substitute Arthur Theate found a consolation goal for Bologna with a nice diving header, preventing Handanovic from securing his second clean sheet of the season.

Such emphatic victory propelled Inter to the top of Serie A with 10 points, although either AC Milan, Roma or Napoli could leapfrog them again by beating their respective opponents on Sunday.