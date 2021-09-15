Inter left reeling by late Real Madrid winner

Date: 15th September 2021 at 10:55pm
fell to a late 1-0 defeat to in their opening match of Group D in the Champions League at the Stadio on Wednesday.

A tight match with few clear cut chances was settled in the dying minutes as Eduardo Camavinga’s cross was rifled home by to leave stunned.

and Lautaro Martinez were both denied by Thibaut Courtois early on, whilst came close with a fizzing shot from the edge of the box. Militao squandered Real Madrid’s best chance in the first half meanwhile, as he headed wide when free from a corner.

Inter came close as Dzeko met a corner after the break, whilst could not get the ball out of his feet to apply a finish from close range. Skriniar produced two wonderful blocks to deny and just as it appeared to be heading for a stalemate, Rodrygo’s well-taken finish sealed the points for the Spanish club.

 

