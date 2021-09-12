Inter player ratings: Dimarco delivers

Sampdoria ended Inter’s perfect start to the 2021/22 Serie A season, holding the reigning champions 2-2 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, as Federico Dimarco netted his first goal for his boyhood club.

In a sun-drenched Genoa, the defender struck a wonderful free-kick on 18 minutes and Lautaro Martinez scored just before half-time, but the Blucerchiati twice struck back through Maya Yoshida and Tommaso Augello.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS:

Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6, Dimarco 7 (68′ Dumfries 6); Darmian 6, Barella 6.5, Brozovic 6 (54′ Vidal 5.5), Calhanoglu 5.5 (68′ Sensi n/r), Perisic 5.5 (54′ D’Ambrosio 6.5); Martinez 7 (62′ Correa 6.5), Dzeko 5.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – FEDERICO DIMARCO

After Alessandro Bastoni was injured while on international duty with Italy, Dimarco was thrust into a relatively unfamiliar role as part of a three-man defence, but performed admirably under sustained pressure from Sampdoria. The defender still showed a willingness to get forward and support the Nerazzurri attacks and his stunning free-kick topped off an impressive first Serie A start.