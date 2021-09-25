Inter player ratings: Inspirational Lautaro

Inter had Lautaro Martinez to thank once again for breaking the deadlock against Atalanta, in a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza that saw the Argentine score his fourth Serie A goal in five appearances this season.

As already happened in Genoa, during another 2-2 draw against Sampdoria, Lautaro made the most of another spectacular Niccolò Barella’s assist, turning home a precise cross to give his side an early lead.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS v Atalanta

Handanovic 5; Skriniar 5.5, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 5.5 (Dimarco 5.5); Darmian 5.5 (Dumfries 6), Barella 6.5 (Satriano n/a), Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 5 (Vecino 6), Perisic 6; Lautaro 7 (Sanchez 6), Dzeko 6.5.

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Despite the departure of his attacking partner Romelu Lukaku over the summer, Lautaro has began the season in fine form, amassing four goals in his first five Serie A appearances for the first time since his arrival in Italy. He showcased great composure in front of the goal and made things look easy when he put Inter ahead against Atalanta with a superb volley, proving why he was one of the most sought-after strikers in the market this summer.

Last season it took Lautaro seven games to score the same amount of goals he has already reached, an hint of his improved scoring consistency, which Inter will desperately need in order to challenge for the Serie A title once again.