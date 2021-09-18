Inter player ratings: Lautaro is more than a finisher

An emphatic 6-1 victory over Bologna saw Inter temporarily move top of Serie A on Saturday evening, as Simone Inzaghi‘s outfit finally looked merciless in front of the goal, with five different players finding the net.

Amongst them, Lautaro Martinez helped his side break the deadlock in the opening minutes and produced an overall brilliant display to prove he’s the right man to carry on Romelu Lukaku’s legacy at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 6.5 (Ranocchia 6), Bastoni 6.5 (Kolarov n/a); Dumfries 7, Barella 7, Brozovic 7 (Gagliardini n/a), Vecino 6.5, Dimarco 7.5; Correa 6 (Dzeko 7), Lautaro Martinez 7.5 (Sanchez 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Despite netting only once in the six-goal rout, the Argentine not only scored a crucial opener, which immediately shook off the fear of yet another game marked by attacking inefficiency, but also acted as the perfect offensive creator, becoming that point of reference many thought Inter had lost with Romelu Lukaku’s departure. Instead, Lautaro’s display proved he’s ready to become a great all-round forward under Simone Inzaghi.