Inter player ratings: Lautaro is more than a finisher

Inter player ratings: Lautaro is more than a finisher
Date: 18th September 2021 at 9:24pm
Written by:

An emphatic 6-1 victory over Bologna saw Inter temporarily move top of on Saturday evening, as ‘s outfit finally looked merciless in front of the goal, with five different players finding the net.

Amongst them, helped his side break the deadlock in the opening minutes and produced an overall brilliant display to prove he’s the right man to carry on Romelu Lukaku’s legacy at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 6.5 (Ranocchia 6), Bastoni 6.5 (Kolarov n/a); 7, Barella 7, Brozovic 7 (Gagliardini n/a), Vecino 6.5, Dimarco 7.5; Correa 6 (Dzeko 7), 7.5 (Sanchez 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

Despite netting only once in the six-goal rout, the Argentine not only scored a crucial opener, which immediately shook off the fear of yet another game marked by attacking inefficiency, but also acted as the perfect offensive creator, becoming that point of reference many thought had lost with Romelu Lukaku’s departure. Instead, Lautaro’s display proved he’s ready to become a great all-round forward under Simone Inzaghi.

 

Related articles