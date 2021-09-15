Inter Player Ratings: Superb Skriniar almost salvages point

Inter Player Ratings: Superb Skriniar almost salvages point
Date: 15th September 2021 at 11:15pm
Written by:

Inter fell to a late 1-0 loss to at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday, as their Champions League campaign began in gut-wrenching defeat.

Despite enjoying the better chances, the struggled to find a way through and were punished in the 88th minute as combined with fellow substitute Eduardo Camavinga to score the only goal.

Simone Inzaghi’s side went close through and Edin Dzeko, but were wayward in attack and paid the price late on.

Player ratings:

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6; Darmian 6 (’55 5.5), Barella 6.5 (’84 Vecino 6), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 5.5 (’65 Vidal 6), Perisic 6 (’55 Dimarco 6); 6.5 (’65 Correa 5.5), Dzeko 6

Player of the match:

The international was a rock at the back and denied Vinicius Junior twice with well-timed blocks inside the box. He was unfortunate to see a clean sheet taken away from him at the death after such a determined performance, marshalling Inter’s backline with experience and good positioning.

 

Related articles