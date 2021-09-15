Inter Player Ratings: Superb Skriniar almost salvages point

Inter fell to a late 1-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday, as their Champions League campaign began in gut-wrenching defeat.

Despite enjoying the better chances, the Nerazzurri struggled to find a way through and were punished in the 88th minute as Rodrygo combined with fellow substitute Eduardo Camavinga to score the only goal.

Simone Inzaghi’s side went close through Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko, but were wayward in attack and paid the price late on.

Player ratings:

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6; Darmian 6 (’55 Dumfries 5.5), Barella 6.5 (’84 Vecino 6), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 5.5 (’65 Vidal 6), Perisic 6 (’55 Dimarco 6); Lautaro Martinez 6.5 (’65 Correa 5.5), Dzeko 6

Player of the match: Milan Skriniar

The Slovakia international was a rock at the back and denied Vinicius Junior twice with well-timed blocks inside the box. He was unfortunate to see a clean sheet taken away from him at the death after such a determined performance, marshalling Inter’s backline with experience and good positioning.