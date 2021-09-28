Inter player ratings v Shakhtar: Skriniar solid as a rock

Inter drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in matchday two of their Champions League campaign.

The Nerazzurri weren’t at their best especially in the attacking areas with no real opportunities created. With the attacking players struggling to make an impact they could rely on the defenders to make sure a point was secured.

Inter player ratings vs Shakhtar

Player of the Match – Milan Skriniar

Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 6.5, Bastoni 5.5, De Vrij 5.5, Dumfries 5.5, Barella 5.5, Brozovic 5.5 (55′ Calhanoglu 5.5), Vecino 5 (80′ Gagliardini n/a) , DiMarco 5.5 (80′ Perisic n/a); Martinez 5 (55′ Correa 5.5), Dzeko 5 (72′ Sanchez 5.5)

The Slovakian centre-back put in a solid performance leading the backline with his rough and ready approach. His stand-out contribution was a last-ditch block to deny a certain goal in the second half to secure a clean sheet for his side.