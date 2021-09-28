Inter player ratings v Shakhtar: Skriniar solid as a rock

Date: 28th September 2021 at 8:55pm
drew 0-0 against in matchday two of their campaign.

The weren’t at their best especially in the attacking areas with no real opportunities created. With the attacking players struggling to make an impact they could rely on the defenders to make sure a point was secured.

vs Shakhtar

Shakhtar v Inter –


Handanovic 5.5; Skriniar 6.5, Bastoni 5.5, De Vrij 5.5, 5.5, Barella 5.5, Brozovic 5.5 (55′ Calhanoglu 5.5), Vecino 5 (80′ Gagliardini n/a) , DiMarco 5.5 (80′ Perisic n/a); Martinez 5 (55′ Correa 5.5), Dzeko 5 (72′ Sanchez 5.5)

Player of the Match –

The Slovakian centre-back put in a solid performance leading the backline with his rough and ready approach. His stand-out contribution was a last-ditch block to deny a certain goal in the second half to secure a clean sheet for his side.

 

