Inter stumble at Sampdoria
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 12th September 2021 at 2:32pm
ended Inter’s perfect start to the 2021/22 season, holding the reigning Serie A champions 2-2 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, but are still searching for their first win of the current league campaign themselves.

At a sun-drenched Marassi, the took an early lead through a wonderful free-kick, before the Blucerchiati equalised on 33 minutes when a Maya Yoshida shot was deflected past Samir Handanovic by Edin Dzeko.

Il Biscione struck again just before the break when finished an impressive counterattack, but immediately after the restart, had levelled through a stunning volley from Tommaso Augello.

Inter could have fallen behind on 74 minutes, but D’Ambrosio cleared Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal-bound effort off the line and, considering an injury to left them a man down, will accept a hard-earned point.

 

