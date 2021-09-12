Inter stumble at Sampdoria

Sampdoria ended Inter’s perfect start to the 2021/22 season, holding the reigning Serie A champions 2-2 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, but are still searching for their first win of the current league campaign themselves.

At a sun-drenched Marassi, the Nerazzurri took an early lead through a wonderful Federico Dimarco free-kick, before the Blucerchiati equalised on 33 minutes when a Maya Yoshida shot was deflected past Samir Handanovic by Edin Dzeko.

Il Biscione struck again just before the break when Lautaro Martinez finished an impressive counterattack, but immediately after the restart, Sampdoria had levelled through a stunning volley from Tommaso Augello.

Inter could have fallen behind on 74 minutes, but Danilo D’Ambrosio cleared Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal-bound effort off the line and, considering an injury to Stefano Sensi left them a man down, will accept a hard-earned point.