Italy held again in Switzerland

Having equalled a world record 35-match unbeaten run last time out, Italy went one better to take it all for themselves as they drew 0-0 with Switzerland on Sunday evening to claim international football’s longest-ever unbeaten run as their own.

Much like the opening two games of Euro 2020 – both of which the Azzurri won 3-0 – Roberto Mancini opted for Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi on the right of his front three at the expense of Federico Chiesa, despite his excellence in the draw against Bulgaria on Thursday.

In what was a relatively even affair and a far cry from the 3-0 hammering Italy handed the Swiss in Rome in June, nothing could split the two sides on this occasion with Jorginho missing a penalty.

Italy stay top of Group C with a four-point lead over Switzerland, though they have played two games more than their neighbours.