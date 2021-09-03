Italy need a goal machine

Italy’s 1-1 draw with Bulgaria on Thursday night was a world record-equalling 35th consecutive match unbeaten and a cause for celebration, but it wasn’t all roses in the attacking department.

The Azzurri’s failure to put their opponents to bed at the Stadio Artemio Franchi once again highlighted the need for a real centre-forward, with winger Federico Chiesa’s lovely effort the only goal registered for the hosts on the night.

The fact that Italy couldn’t crack Bulgaria, despite having 27 shots in comparison to the two they faced, once again brought the quality of Ciro Immobile into question, according to La Stampa.

On top of the vast difference, in terms of shots on goal, Roberto Mancini’s team also dominated possession with 79 percent of the ball throughout the game, yet still couldn’t find a win.

Mancini replaced the aforementioned Immobile with Giacomo Raspadori in the 75th minute, although it was perhaps a case of too little, too late for the inexperienced attacker.

The fact that Immobile’s quality is being questioned may seem odd, the striker being absolutely prolific in Serie A with four goals in two games at the start of this campaign, however, his record at international level is slightly less impressive, having scored 15 in 52 games.